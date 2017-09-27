Karen Dunigan, a business leader and former mayor of Jackson Michigan, began the first The 100 Women Who Care program when she learned of the need for 300 baby cribs for low income mothers and families. She was able to raise $12,800 in less than an hour. Since 2006, the program has grown to over 525 chapters worldwide. In Canada there are now over 175 chapters which include mixed groups, women’s groups, men’s groups, and kids & teens groups.

The 100+ Men Who Care North Grenville group was formed in June, 2017, when six men met to discuss the program. We’ve now grown to 25 members. We’re a diverse group of men from different socio-economic backgrounds, including a wide range of ages. However, we all have one thing in common: we’re committed to making a difference in our community. Our mission is simple: make a direct, immediate, and positive impact on the lives of our neighbours.

We are looking for local registered charities that provide support and services in the North Grenville region. The first Donation Night will be in early November.

1 Hour, 100 Men, $100 each, with the goal of a $10,000 donation to local charities. The 100+ Men Who Care North Grenville group meets every three months for approximately one hour, three charities are invited to give short presentations, each member gets a vote, and one charity receives $10,000 to provide much needed services and support within our community.

Anyone interested in participating can contact us by email at [email protected] or on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/100MenWhoCareNG/.