Looking for a delicious brunch, live entertainment and a great way to support the North Grenville Community? For the nineteenth consecutive year, the North Grenville Community Sweetheart Brunch will take place on Sunday, February 12, 8:30 am – 1 pm at the North Grenville Municipal Centre, 285 County Road # 44, Kemptville.

This annual event, organized by the Knights of Columbus, Holy Cross Council 5333, with the help of teams of wonderful volunteers, is made possible by many generous sponsors, including Tallman Truck Centre, G. Tackaberry and Sons Construction Company and O’Farrell Financial Services.

Tickets are $10 adults, $5 children (6 – 11 years), and under 6, free! Admission includes a delicious smorgasbord of food, exciting live entertainment, a draw for cash prizes and a fabulous opportunity to support numerous local charities and community initiatives. What a sweetheart deal!

Tickets are available at the Bank of Nova Scotia, Colonnade Branch, Kemptville. All tickets sold at the Bank will be matched in value by the Bank. The Committee is very grateful for this ongoing support and encourages you to purchase your tickets in advance. Tickets will also be available at the door.

See you at the North Grenville Community Sweetheart Brunch, Sunday, Feb. 12!