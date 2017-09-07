Using “The Blanket Exercise”, which has been used in a massive event on Parliament Hill, as well as in schools and churches across the country, participants take on the roles of Indigenous peoples in Canada. Standing on blankets that represent the land, they walk through pre-contact, treaty-making, colonization, and resistance. They are directed by facilitators representing a narrator and the European colonizers. Participants are drawn into the experience by reading scrolls and carrying cards, which ultimately determine their outcomes. By engaging on an emotional and intellectual level, the Blanket Exercise effectively educates us and increases empathy for Indigenous peoples. The exercise is followed by a debriefing session in the form of a talking circle.

Open to all, this event is hosted by Merrickville United Church and Holy Trinity Anglican Church on the lawn beside Merrickville United (inside the church if it is raining), Sunday, September 17, at 10:30. Please bring your lawn chairs. For more information please call Carol Williams at 613-269-4427.