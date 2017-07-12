Not even the apparent wrath of Mother Nature could keep the 5th Annual Kemptville Youth Centre Golf Classic from being a rousing success this past Friday, July 6. She did her best, but black clouds, deafening thunder, and horizontal rain couldn’t keep golfers from making a difference in the lives of youth in our community.

Nine holes of golf is a great way to spend a Friday afternoon, and there isn’t a better place for it in the area than the scenic eQuinelle Golf Course. The long line of golf carts leaving the clubhouse area must have been quite a sight to people watching from the patio, as participants sped off to their appointed starting holes. The course was in excellent shape and got rave reviews from participants. At each hole were signs depicting the generous sponsors for each hole.

The round of golf ended sooner than expected, thanks to the weather (some groups only played three or four of the nine holes), but the soggy golfers quickly re-grouped and headed inside for a silent auction, door prize draws, a putting contest, and a good meal. Organizers delayed the 50/50 draw to keep everyone guessing until the end of the evening. Items like artwork, golf balls, and a week-long stay at a Mexican resort were just some of the prizes available to be won.

It was an extra emotional night for one of the organizers, Bridget Manahan, who is the Program Coordinator at KYC. However, she recently accepted the position of Executive Director for the Smiths Falls Youth Centre and Friday turned out to be her last day at KYC. Chair of the KYC Board of Directors, Jennifer Fransen, made a special presentation to Bridget in appreciation of the tremendous work she has done during her time at KYC. The youth will no doubt miss Bridget very much.

Thanks to the hard work and contributions of the golfers, generous sponsors, and volunteers, KYC was able to raise $9,850 at this year’s tournament. Bridget and KYC Operations Manager Pat Henderson made the big reveal of the amount raised on the KYC fundraising thermometer, to the rousing applause of the entire room. Many volunteer hours go into putting together an event of this magnitude, and the organizing committee, chaired by Daren Givoque of O’Farrell Financial and his team, should be commended for their exemplary work.

Though there was no official winning team for the tournament this year, because of the abrupt end of the round, it’s clear that the real winners from the tournament will be the youth at KYC. As it should be.