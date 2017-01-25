by the sportsguy

The wheels came off when our boys met Cumberland Grads on their home-ice with 75 PIM to wrap it up with a 6-1 win. Cumberland put the first mark on the sheet at 14:18, as Couture, with Hebert, found Martin Frechette. Kemptville answered back with a PPG as Jack A. York banged it home, with assist from Kirkby and Wichers, to close out the period at 0:01.

Second session: the Grads Frechette and Raby sprung Cameron Hebert loose over the middle for SHG at 17:57. Then another PPG at 16:37, when Frechette and Hebert move it ahead to Xavier Couture for the insurance. Second marker for Grant Hebert at 13:28, after being setup from Couture with Frechette. Another notch for Martin Frechette, as Salloum and G. Hebert assisted for PPG at 10:33 to chase Peter Brooks to the showers.

Final twenty opened the “sin-bin” for the 73’s, but not the scoring, as the Grads capitalized on PPG after Matton and Ngwafusi assisted Cameron Hebert at 6:12. Cumberland out-shot Kemptville by 34 to 29 to record the win.

Another home game facing the Glouester Rangers on Tuesday night, with a November win that may have given the 73’s over-confidence, as they ran into a “hot” stopper. Gloucester came out flying, as Martin opened Cole Lavoie through the neutral zone after defensive breakdown at 13:20. Dan Martin, with helpers from Lavoie with Houle at 2:59, for 2 to zip lead. Darius Gibson, assisted from Rakowski and Shields, to post a 3 goal lead at 1:34. Wichers pinches down to Osik at half boards to Joe McGrath from tight angle past Cullen to spoil his SO for comeback attempt at 1:18.

Second go-around owned by the 73’s controlling the half boards and winning the draws with blasting the Rangers 21 to 7, but just could not be beat.

Third was a repeat of second, as Cullen stood on his head to keep the home team off the board as he was peppered with 25 SOG. Hodgins pulled numerous times for extra attacker for comeback, but Alex Robert steals the puck to punch in EN and the 4-1 win.

On the road to meet the Cornwall Colts on Thursday night, the 73’s needed a win to turn things around. Adam Alavi, back in the line-up, pumped it home for first blood after Tugnutt with Dow “tic-tac” for PPG at 15:08 to close out the twenty. Konnor MacCormick, assisted by McRae and Dirven, to even it up at 13:50. Colts go ahead at 8:43 when MacFarlane and Lascelle found Sebastian Dirven on top of the circle for a PPG.

The last period: Nicholas Hodgins pulled at 1:10 for extra attacker, as Cooper finds Brennan Markell to dump it into open mesh to end contest with 3-1 victory. Kemptville out-shot Cornwall 31 to 24, but another loss. Kemptville out-gunned Gloucester 64 to 29.

