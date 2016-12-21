by Hilary Thomson

Local writer Michael Whittaker has published a compilation of poetry that he’s written over the past 30 years. Michael has been writing poetry since he was in his teens. He has always had a great love of the spoken word and some of the poems in his book date back to the mid 1980s.

“My belief is that people are scared off poetry in school,” Michael says. “Poetry should be easy to read.”

His book “Too Scattered to be Scanned” includes 55 poems of varied length, composition and subject matter. Nature and animals like foxes and birds wend their way into his poetry as well as more serious topics like his reflections on family life and war. “This is my view of the world,” he says. “I try to address things as succinctly and honestly as possible.”

“Too Scattered to be Scanned” is available at the Merrickville Book Emporium, Canal Gallery and Cherry Picked in Merrickville.