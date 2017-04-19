Submitted by Paul Rochon

A recent story has made the local news about Abigail Hosick, a seven year old girl who recently found she has Precusor B Lymphoblastic Lymphoma. Abby, as she is called, was a healthy, fun loving child with long light brown hair, similar to your child or grandchild. Unfortunately, Abby in late January found out she has a blood disease. There are too many immature white blood cells forming in her body. It is a form of Leukemia. She will need treatments for the next few years, with chemotherapy and blood transfusions. Her father Drew Hosick, who is an announcer on the radio station Juice FM, has stated she has already received her first blood transfusion on March 25.

How can you help Abby? The Canadian Blood Services on April 25 will have a blood donor clinic in Kemptville in her honour. This is your chance to help Abby, and many children similar to her, by donating blood. Abby’s prognosis is excellent. Please consider donating and help Abby, and people like her, at this special Blood Donor Clinic.