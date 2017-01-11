by Doug MacDonald

The Archives of the North Grenville Historical Society (NGHS) have created a “Daniel and Charles Pelton Collection” from donations of original and/or scans of D.E. Pelton and C.C.P. Pelton photographs received in response to a North Grenville Times article (June 15, 2016 issue).

The NGHS wishes to acknowledge and thank Jean (Joyner) Newans and Kathryn (Pelton) Piché, whose generous donations to the Society Archives were considered at a recent meeting of the Archives Acquisition Committee.

Daniel and Charles Pelton Collection:

From 1895 the Pelton brothers, Daniel Edson Pelton (1868-1901) and Charles Cook Pelton (1876-1965) were the preeminent portrait photographers in Kemptville. The brothers also had a branch studio in Merrickville, and briefly (1900 to 1901) in Carleton Place. Charles Cook Pelton continued as a photographer until the early 1920’s.

To date the Daniel and Charles Pelton Collection consists of less than 50 photographs. Hundreds of their photographs, an invaluable historical record of the people and buildings of our community, may still be found in family albums in North Grenville and Merrickville-Wolford. Please consider donating Pelton material to the Archives of the North Grenville Historical Society 613-258-4401.