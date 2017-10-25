Ontario Provincial Police Community Street Crime Unit and the Ontario Provincial Police Emergency Response Team executed a search warrant at an apartment in Kemptville.

On October 20, 2017 at 11:44 am police entered an apartment on Asa Street and seized marihuana and cocaine.

A female, aged 40, and a male, aged 16, both of Kemptville are charged with possession of marihuana for the purpose of trafficking under 3 kilograms, and possession of cocaine for the purpose of trafficking

The accused are scheduled to appear in the Ontario Court of Justice on December 6, 2017.

Anyone with information on the above occurrence is asked to call Grenville County O.P.P. Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com. Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don’t go to court, and you could earn cash reward.

It is the standard policy of the Times not to publish the names of those charged by the OPP. The approach is that these individuals have not been found guilty of a crime, and the publication of their names can be embarrassing and unfair, especially if they are later found not guilty by the courts. In the case above, the OPP mistakenly gave the name of the 16-year old charged in the drug bust. This was later corrected in a subsequent press release, but the damage had already been done. It is our opinion that names of accused persons should not be released to the public unless and until the charge against them is proved in a court of law.