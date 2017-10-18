Another song from “We’ll Meet Again”

One of the many amusing skits, songs and ditties in We’ll Meet Again, being performed by the “We’ll Meet Again” Cast and the Sing’n Seniors Choir on November 10 and 12, will be “The Lion and Albert”, by Marriott Edgar.

Marriott Edgar, born George Marriott Edgar, 5 October 1880, in Kirkcudbright, Scotland, was a poet, scriptwriter and comedian best known for writing many of the monologues performed by Stanley Holloway, in the 1930’s and later, particularly the ‘Albert’ series. Edgar later dropped the George from his name to make it more appealing to his audiences.

Although born in Scotland, his original family roots were in Lancashire, England, hence the liberal usage of the northern dialect in his poems. Many of them contained historical connotations and, in this particular poem, the lion is named “Wallace”, after the first African lion bred in England, which lived from 1812 until 1838. Stanley Holloway’s renditions of these poems, avidly listened to on the radio in the late 1940’s and early 1950’s, are the first memories that John Baldwin, the performer of this show’s monologue of “The Lion and Albert”, can recall.

“We’ll Meet Again” is being performed November 10 at 7:30 pm, and November 12 at 2 pm, at the Urbandale Arts Centre in Kemptville. All proceeds are going to Kemptville District Home Support Incorporated (KDHSI ). Tickets are $15.00 and are available at KDHSI 613-258-3203, Brewed Awakenings and the Municipal Centre Office. We hope to see you all there.