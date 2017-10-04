by Marc Nadeau, President, Oxford Mills Community Association

An idea is afloat to install a dock on the South Branch of the Rideau River, otherwise known as Kemptville Creek, south of the dam in Oxford Mills. This is the vision of a few of us who now need the ideas and shared enthusiasm of others to make it happen. Please join us for a brainstorming meeting on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 1:00 at either Maplewood Hall or the gazebo in Oxford Mills.

Paddlers can already access the creek in Kemptville near the Prescott Street Bridge and at the Ferguson Forest Centre. Between Oxford Mills and Kemptville, the creek is often only passable during the high waters of March and April. It is a very short window of opportunity to enjoy that stretch of the creek.

But there is untapped potential for paddlers further upstream to get out and explore the beauty of North Grenville. On the other side of the dam in Oxford Mills, the waters are more tranquil and easier to navigate. There are a few points of entry for the venturesome, but no public dock. The challenge lies in carrying a canoe several hundred metres or pushing through reeds and muck.

When these obstacles are overcome, paddlers are transported to a peace and quiet that is filled with the splendour of nature. This is the habitat of a wide variety of birds, otters, beavers, deer and turtles, all cheered on by a chorus of frogs.

As you prepare to put your canoe or kayak away for the winter, please consider dedicating time to help put North Grenville on the Paddling Map.

[email protected].