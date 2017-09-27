Grenville County Ontario Provincial Police are investigating a bank robbery at TD Canada Trust at 325 Colonnade Drive, Kemptville.

On September 22, 2017 at approximately 1:30 p.m. a male wearing a disguise to conceal his face, entered the bank and fled the scene with money and a dye pack. While fleeing, the red dye pack exploded on the suspect. No weapon was observed and there were no injuries.

Anyone with information on the above occurrence is asked to call Grenville County O.P.P. Communication Centre at 1-888-310-1122 or Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-(TIPS) 8477 or submit your tip on-line at www.tipsubmit.com. Crime Stoppers does not want your name, you don’t go to court, and you could earn cash reward.