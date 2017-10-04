by Cathie Raina

We are in the final weeks of rehearsals for our fall play, ‘Sadie Flynn Comes To Big Oak’, and the production team is busy finalizing the hundreds of details that get the play onto the stage. While the actors are busy polishing their performances, I thought it would interest the readers to find out how we actually get our actors battle-ready and prepared for that scariest of moments – Opening Night! The actors are the ones who get the applause, but, for every actor you see on stage, there at least three to four people behind each one, making the production possible. These are the unseen heroes of theatre, and each one plays a vitally important role in getting the production to the stage.

Once we have the director and producer in place, the production team takes over to find the stage manager, front of house manager, the set builders, set designers, and all the sound and lights technical help. We have to organize a publicity team, a props team, hairdressers, costume dressers, and make-up artists – and we have a prompter, just in case! We look for people to design our flyers and program, and someone to take charge of ticket sales – from collecting them from their outlets, to selling them by phone and online. We need people to set up the publicity photos in the lobby, to sell refreshments, sell tickets at the theatre, to hand out programs, and to assist people to their seats.

This bustling activity goes on for months behind the scenes, while the actors rehearse and the directors shape the play. During the run of the play, stagehands are in the wings to help with rapid costume changes, to hand out props, clear the set between scenes, and be prepared to deal with any crisis that may arise. And, during all this activity, there is always a wonderful feeling of tension coupled with exhilaration. This huge creative team effort is what the audience sees when the curtain goes up.

So, come and see Norm Foster’s play, ‘Sadie Flynn Comes To Big Oak’, and watch what happens when a convicted husband killer, newly released from prison, arrives in Big Oak. Play dates are October 26, 27, 28 and 29. Show times are at 7:30 pm, and the Sunday matinee is at 2:00 pm.

If you attend the dinner theatre on Saturday, October 27, the doors open at 5:00 pm and the dinner begins at 5:30 pm. The Thursday evening performance is sponsored by Myers Motors in Kemptville, and the Saturday night performance is sponsored by Rideau Auctions. You may purchase tickets at Business Strategies, Brewed Awakenings, at the Municipal Centre, and at the door. You can also call 613-258-5137 for tickets, or buy them online at: www.kemptvilleplayers.ca. See you there and help us celebrate our 50th anniversary.