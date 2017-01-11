This is a year to celebrate! Big Brothers Big Sisters are celebrating 40 years of serving children and, along with Canada’s 150th Anniversary, this year is something to really celebrate.

What a great way to start the New Year! Bowl for an hour and change a child’s life…forever!

Our 2017 Tim Hortons Bowl for Kids Sake will be taking place at three locations: on Saturday, February 25 at the Elgin Bowling Lanes and Kemptville Bowling for 5 pin bowling, and on Sunday, February 26 at The Brockville Bowling Centre for 10 pin bowling. Bowl For Kids Sake isn’t about being a great bowler, it’s about having fun while raising money for a great cause. This pledge-driven event helps to provide mentoring programs to children in Leeds and Grenville.

Big Brothers Big Sisters provides services to approximately 1,259 children in Leeds and Grenville through mentoring programs and by supporting families by helping with hampers at Christmas, back to school supplies, shoes, clothing and hot lunch subsidies. Last year alone, 14,200 school hot lunches were provided free to underprivileged children. Big Brothers Big Sisters of Leeds and Grenville has a five day a week free After School Program and do free monthly bus trips to places like Fun Haven, Sky Zone, The Museum of Civilization, Snow Tubing and Saunders Farm. Bowl for Kids provides the needed funds to support these programs and to help children in our community.

We are asking for your assistance to ensure the success of this worthwhile and fun event.

There are many ways that you can show your support:

Donate a prize to be awarded on the day of the event

Enter a team of family, friends or co-workers

Join a team

Spread the word

Sponsor our BIG and LITTLE team

Sponsor a lane for only $200

Be a corporate sponsor for $1,000

You can register your team or yourself online and receive online pledging. To register online visit biggerevents.ca/register-to-bowl.php .

Please feel free to contact the office if you have any questions or to discuss how you could play a role in the success of this event.

613-345-0281 or [email protected]