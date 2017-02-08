Submitted by Jeanne Lambert

Members of the Bishop’s Mills Women’s Institute mourn the loss of founding member Mildred Adams. Mildred was the visionary who suggested a WI branch be organized in the village over 30 years ago. Mildred passed away last week, and members of the WI participated in the funeral and assisted the UCW with the lunch following the service. Mildred will be missed, but her incredible memory and the stories she shared will live on in our Tweedsmuir History collection.

The annual BMWI Fundraising Christmas Auction took place December 9 at the Community Hall in Bishop’s Mills. This long-running event is always great fun for those in attendance, and this year raised about $700 for Beth Donovan Hospice and the Salvation Army, as well as collecting food for the food bank. We would like, once again, to thank our wonderful auctioneers, the dynamic duo, Jane and Vicki Graham, for keeping us all laughing – and buying! There were nearly 40 women present – WI members from other branches in the District and many guests, including Debbie Watt from BDH.

The January meeting of the Bishop’s Mills Women’s Institute was held at the home of member Patricia Habberjam on Thursday, January 12. Members enjoyed exploring the symbols of Chinese Years and the animal symbols for their respective birth years.

The February Meeting will be held in the home of a member on Thursday, February 9. The guest for the evening will be Viki from Victory Time Farm, which is located near Bishop’s Mills. Victory Time Farm offers Therapeutic Riding programs.

The Bishop’s Mills Women’s Institute has been involved in the community since 1985, including documenting the history of the village and encouraging positive change. The Women’s Institute holds monthly meetings and welcomes new members interested in meeting their neighbours and getting involved in their community.

For information about attending local meetings, please contact President Sheryl McKim 613-926-2472 or Jeanne Lambert at jmlambert@tdgraham.com If you are interested in finding out more about WI, see the Provincial organization’s website: www.fwio.on.ca