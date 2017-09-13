A new team of BMX bikers in the area is looking for sponsorship to help support their upcoming season. Brian Colbourne of Kemptville and his friend Brad Lorbetskie of Gananoque decided to form the Rubber Side Down Racing team because of issues they were having with the previous team they were involved with. Brian says their goal is to have a small team of bikers, all from Eastern Ontario. “As a small team we can offer them more,” Brian says. “We would like to keep it at a maximum of 10.”

The team is made up of seven riders, of all ages. Brian’s son, Charlie, is the youngest at just 6 years old, and the oldest kid involved is 17. “The older ones help the younger ones,” Brian says. “It makes it fun for them.”

All the riders have competed at the provincial level, and one of their more senior members, Britney Hovencamp, 15, just came back from the worlds of BMX racing in Rock Hill, South Carolina with an 11th place finish.

Brian is not only the co-manager of the team, he also competes alongside the kids. This is one of his favourite parts about BMX racing, because it allows him to spend quality time with his son. “There aren’t a lot of sports where you can participate, as well as coach,” he says.

Brian has nothing but positive things to say about starting the team. The community has been very supportive, and they have a great group of parents who support their children. The team travels around to the various tracks in Nepean, Gloucester, Gananoque, and Kingston to practice and race. The season typically starts in April and goes until the snow flies, but Brian says it is possible to continue racing all through the winter. “We’ll go down to Ithica, New York, [in the winter] where they have an indoor track,” he says.

The Rubber Side Down racers are looking for sponsorship to help cover travel costs, entry fees, and gear. “I’m really looking forward to coming together as a team,” Brian says, “With backing, I can see it going so much further.” If you are interested in becoming a sponsor you can email Brian at [email protected].