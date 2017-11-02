The North Grenville Curling Club will be hosting the first annual Hurry Hard for Hospice in November, a curling bonspiel in support of Beth Donovan Hospice. The event is being organized by Samantha Rivet-Stevenson, a community member who wants to do her part and believes in the good that the hospice does for the community. “They put on a lot of great events,” she says. “It would be great if they could get beds.”

Samantha is hoping that she will be able to raise $5,000 for the Hospice with this bonspiel. Although this is not enough to fund beds at the hospice’s home on French Settlement Road, Executive Director of the Hospice, Debbie Watt, says that any community support will bode well for them in their talks with the government. As a financial advisor with RBC, Samantha has met many people who could benefit from having a hospice with beds closer to home. “Right now, they have to go to Ottawa, Brockville, or Cornwall,” she says. “The whole family is tired, and then they have to travel on top of that.”

The event has very little overhead costs, thanks to the support of community businesses and volunteers, therefore almost all registration fees and sponsorship dollars will go directly to the hospice to support operations and upgrade their facility. Putting a path to their outdoor gazebo to make it more wheelchair friendly, buying a large therapeutic tub, and doing some landscaping on the grounds, are just some of the projects the money could help fund. “We’ll donate the money, and let them choose whatever they need it for at the time,” Samantha says. The bonspiel has already been very popular, with over half of the 80 spots sold. Businesses have been very generous with both monetary and in-kind donations. “Everybody is saying that it’s a great cause and they’re happy to help,” according to Samantha. “Even the businesses that can’t are very apologetic.”

Hurry Hard for Hospice will begin at 9:00am on Saturday, November 18, at the North Grenville Curling Club. Tickets are $30 each and include coffee from Brewed Awakenings, pastries from Grahames Bakery, and a lasagna lunch from Hard Stones Bar and Grill. There will also be prizes for the top teams, and two draws, with prizes donated by the Kemptville Players, Canine Country Retreat, Gabriel’s Pizza, and more.

Samantha is expecting the tickets to sell out soon, but they are still looking for sponsors. If you are interested, please contact her at [email protected] or 613-816-9697.