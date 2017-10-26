The Branch Artisans Christmas Show & Sale

Are you looking for unique handmade gifts for that someone special on your list? Don’t settle for cookie-cutter gifts again this Holiday season! Come to the 12th Branch Artisans Annual Christmas Show & Sale, presented by the Branch Artisans Guild. The event features 37 of the area’s best artisans offering unique and beautiful handmade items. The show takes place on November 4 and 5, 2017 at the North Grenville Municipal Centre, 285 County Road 44, Kemptville. Free Admission and parking.

If you are looking for some fun and creative gifts, we have that for you: included this year we have jewellery artisans, each one different from the other, hand knitted and crocheted items for children and babies; felted hats and animals; photography, both large and small; hand crafted cards, art for your walls, both acrylic and watercolour; Christmas wreaths and home décor for interior and exterior alike; as well as wooden items, pens, and reclaimed primitive wood crafts, spa products, blown, fused and traditional stained glass, and unique up cycled items, just to name a few. Come out and meet our artisans, they are looking forward to seeing you!

Admission is free and wheel chair accessible, and there is lots of parking. If you would like to donate to the Salvation Army, donations are always welcomed!

Doors open on November 4 at 9:30 am.and close at 4 pm. Hours on November 5 are: opening at 10 am and closing at 3:30 pm.

For more information: contact Sharon 613-258-4382.