BR+E Project final report to be presented to Council & stakeholders

The final Report, Survey Findings & Action Plan from the Business Retention and Expansion (BR+E) project, which began in 2016, will be presented to Council, community stakeholders and the public at the September 18 Committee of the Whole meeting.

The report is the result of work done over the past 10 months with over 80 community businesses participating. Teams of trained volunteers met with local businesses to gather key information to complete a comprehensive survey. The visits also provided an opportunity to identify the specific needs and concerns of each business and respond to those concerns on an individual basis.

The information collected was then reviewed and analyzed by local businesses and community leaders and Municipal staff to identify key issues and priorities and to brainstorm and develop action plans to address those issues and priorities. The resulting document is the Report, Survey Findings & Action Plan that will be presented on September 18.

BR+E is a community-based economic development program with a focus on supporting existing businesses. It provides a systematic approach to assist communities in developing strategies to support businesses, retain and create new jobs and opportunities. BR+E uses an in-depth, four stage process to assist communities in developing and implementing concrete action plans. Undertaking a BR+E Program helps communities understand local business needs and respond so that businesses stay, grow and become more competitive in the community.

The BR+E Action Plan will be incorporated into the Economic Development Division’s current program review, annual work plan and budget. A full copy of the report is available now on the Municipal website – www.northgrenville.ca.