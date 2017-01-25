ALK Event Management hosted the 5th annual Bride and Groom Show this past Saturday January 21, at the eQuinelle Golf & Resident Club. Engaged couples, their wedding parties, families and friends, were introduced to this beautiful wedding venue, located just off County Road 44 in the eQ Homes Community. Sixty wedding-related businesses wowed guests with their beautiful displays.

Joy to Share event decorators, Custom Events planners, Dill Flower Studios, as well as James Patterson and Tena How of eQuinelle, worked tirelessly to create a beautiful backdrop to offer couples planning ideas and to showcase how beautiful it would be to host a wedding in the venue just north of Kemptville.

The Bride and Groom Show has become one of the largest shows of its kind in Eastern Ontario, and presented the full range of services required to make a wedding the perfect event couples are looking for. Photographers, bridal dresses, tuxedos, wedding planners, florists, photo framing, DJ’s, pet services, wedding decorators, carriages, accommodations, all were represented at the show, as were businesses supplying services for skin care, wine, beer, wine and appetizer sampling, cake and cupcake decorators, wedding favours, hair, makeup and esthetic services, travel assistance, event insurance, successful marriage coaching, travel services, jewellers, financial planning and also other wedding venues available in North Grenville.

All day, models were on stage and strolled throughout eQuinelle, wearing designer wedding dresses and formal tuxedos, provided by local businesses, as were the jewelry and hair stylings.

The draw for a $2,500 wedding photography package from MIKE & NESS PHOTOGRAPHY was made after the show, and the winners were Terri-Lyn McCullough and Benjamin Foster. They were very excited to hear they could stroke this wedding expense off of their list! Thank you to the NG Times for the advertising and promotion of the Bride and Groom Show. We are fortunate to have a local newspaper that is very supportive of many local events.

The next ALK Event Management show is the Shop Local Showcase to be held on April 22, 2017 from 9am to 3pm, at the North Grenville Municipal Centre. The show promotes the importance of supporting local business. More information can be found at www.shoplocalshowcase.ca. Thank you to everyone that attended the Bride and Groom Show. Everyone was welcome, not just brides and grooms. It was wonderful to see how much local support, this event received. The North Grenville community is second to none!