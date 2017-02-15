Saturday night’s headliner for Kemptville Live 2017 has been announced, and it’s another major event. Burton Cummings and his band will be on the Chez106 stage on Saturday, July 22.

Few artists have achieved the level of public success and critical acclaim that Burton Cummings has enjoyed in a dazzling career spanning more than forty years. Whether as lead singer and songwriter with the Guess Who, or on his own, Burton Cummings has amassed more hit records than just about any other Canadian performer in history. These Eyes, Laughing, No Time, American Woman, Share The Land, Hang On To Your Life, Albert Flasher, Sour Suite, Orly, Glamour Boy, Star Baby, Clap For The Wolfman, Dancin’ Fool, Stand Tall, I’m Scared, My Own Way To Rock, I Will Play a Rhapsody, Timeless Love, Break It To Them Gently, Dream Of A Child, Fine State of Affairs, Love Dreams and You Saved My Soul all bear Burton’s distinctive stamp. His voice has been rated among the finest in rock music.

As a member of the Canadian Music Hall of Fame, Canadian Songwriters Hall of Fame, Canadian Walk of Fame, Canadian Music Industry Hall of Fame, Prairie Music Hall of Fame, six-time Juno Award winner, recipient of the Order of Canada, the Order of Manitoba, the Governor-General’s Performance Arts Award, 22 SOCAN Awards and several BMI (Broadcast Music Industry) awards for over 1 million airplays of his songs, Burton Cummings is one of the most celebrated rock artists in Canadian music history. With the Guess Who he earned the first US platinum album by a Canadian artist, and on his own the first quadruple platinum Canadian-produced album.

Altogether, Burton has earned some 80 platinum and gold record awards. Recently, the best-selling book The 100 Top Canadian Singles ranked American Woman the greatest Canadian single of all time. He also enjoys a world-wide stature shared by only a select few Canadian artists.

The consummate artist, performer and professional, Burton possesses an extraordinary gift for entertaining. As a concert draw, he is second to none delighting audiences from 10 to 10,000. His most recent album, 2008’s critically-acclaimed Above The Ground, was his first ever to feature all original songs by Burton. Fans and critics alike glowed with superlatives citing the album as his best work in decades.

The confirmation of Burton Cummings has completed the line-up of headliners for this year’s Festival, with David Wilcox on Thursday, Dwight Yoakam on Friday and Gordon Lightfoot on Sunday. Other acts will be announced as they are confirmed.