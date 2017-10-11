The North Grenville Art Guild has reorganized under the direction of Kemptville resident, Reinder Kuntz, owner of RedTrillium Fine Art, starting with a nucleus of 10 artists. The guild would like to invite all painters, potters, ceramic artists, mixed media artists, sculptors and photographers to our kick off event. This will take place on Saturday, October 28th, from 2:00 – 4:00 pm at the previous location of the Homestead Gallery, 868 Country Road 44, south of Kemptville. Refreshments will be on hand. To RSVP and/or for more information, please email [email protected].