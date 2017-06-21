As we head towards Canada Day, the events marking Canada’s 150th birthday have proven to be popular with the residents of the municipality. The dedication of the Kemptville Legion building in April saw the completion of a process that had been going on for sixty years, ever since the original building was opened during Kemptville’s 100th anniversary in 1957.

North Grenville Concert Choir’s, “Songs of Canada” series, which was performed in Winchester, Merrickville and Kemptville at the end of May was received with real enthusiasm. The performances were really wonderful, with a fantastic range of Canadian material being performed, and were a creative and entertaining way to celebrate the nation’s sesquicentennial year.

This month, we’ve had the Puppet’s Up! Presents Day at the North Grenville Municipal Centre, put on by the Friends of the North Grenville Public Library, an entire day of workshops and puppet-making, culminating in a memorable puppet show with the invaluable participation of award winning puppeteer Noreen Young.

These are just some of the events which have already taken place to celebrate the anniversary year, and there are so many more to come. For example, this weekend, the North Grenville Horticultural Society are holding their Bud to Bloom Garden Tour, involving eight private homes on this tour ranging from quaint urban gardens to large country gardens showcasing both amazing hard and soft landscaping ideas. Check out the Canada 150 events listings for North Grenville at our special web page: www.ngtimes.ca/canada-150.