CDSBEO Director of Education announces retirement

William J. Gartland, Director of Education for the Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario, has announced his retirement from the Board. He will leave the Board in January, 2018. Mr. Gartland has served as teacher and administrator in Catholic education for the past 32 years. He has held the position of CDSBEO Director of Education for the past 11 years, and previously held the position of Superintendent of Human Resources with the Board prior to becoming Director.

During his distinguished career, Mr. Gartland has also held positions as Principal, Vice-Principal and teacher with the Ottawa Catholic School Board, where he also served as Assistant to the Director and Manager of Corporate Affairs.

As Director of Education, Mr. Gartland has overseen many initiatives within the CDSBEO, including the development of several notable mental health initiatives, for which the Board was recognized by the Mood Disorders Society of Canada with two awards. He has made tremendous contributions to improved student achievement, and strengthened and expanded community outreach through the development of new partnerships and coordinated response initiatives.

Over the 11 years he has been Director of Education, Mr. Gartland has served on many provincial committees including his role as Vice-Chair of the English Catholic Committee of Directors of Education (ECCODE). In addition, he has been an active member as the Executive of the Committee of Directors of Education and has served on provincial negotiation teams on behalf of the Ontario Catholic School Trustees’ Association. He has also been a mentor to new Catholic Directors of Education, and has been involved in the community through various swimming and alpine skiing youth competitions. Mr. Gartland has also served two consecutive years as the Co-Chair for the Canadian Educators Conference on Mental Health.

“I have enjoyed my vocation as an educator during these past 32 years,” noted Mr. Gartland. “Of course, it is difficult to leave, and I will miss the people from all parts of our Board. We are a great Catholic community and I leave with a spirit of appreciation for all the blessings I have been given over the years. It has been a tremendously rewarding career.”

CDSBEO Chair Todd Lalonde noted that Mr. Gartland has guided the Board with a great vision for positive growth that has resonated throughout CDSBEO schools. “We are most grateful to Bill for having accepted the challenge as Director some 11 years ago. Under his guidance, the CDSBEO has continued to excel as one of the most highly regarded Catholic boards in the province. We wish him a long and healthy retirement. The Board will miss his leadership.”

The Catholic District School Board of Eastern Ontario operates 40 elementary and 10 secondary schools across 8 counties. The CDSBEO offers excellence in Catholic education through provincial-leading programs to approximately 12,800 students.