Submitted by Clare Weissflog for Sustainable North Grenville

Mark your calendars for the 10th Annual North Grenville Sustainability Fair & Market! This winter has been grey, damp and gloomy so far; look forward to coming out of hibernation, shaking off the winter blahs and meeting your friends and family at this engaging community fair.

The 2017 North Grenville Sustainability Fair & Market takes place on Sunday, April 23, from 10am – 3pm at the North Grenville Municipal Centre. The Electric Vehicle Event is back this year and look out for announcements about the topics of this year’s sustainability seminars!

Rooted in a celebration of Earth Day, the Sustainability Fair brings together locally-owned businesses, entrepreneurs, market vendors, artists, conservation and community groups from North Grenville and the surrounding area; all of whom are important threads in the cultural, environmental and economic fabric of a thriving sustainable community. Get to know the people who are part of the foundation of our local economy; chat with the booth holders and find out about their products and services. Peruse the market stalls for locally-produced art, crafts and edible goodies. Find out about the community organizations that make North Grenville a great place to live and work.

We are lucky to have such a great community with so many talented and engaged citizens. Plan to attend the 10th Annual N. G. Sustainability Fair & Market and learn more about the community you call home.

To book a table or booth, or to volunteer please email sngfair@magma.ca or call Clare on 613-269-2342. For more information about Sustainable North Grenville please visit our website: www.sustainablenorthgrenville.ca Sustainable North Grenville is on Facebook too.