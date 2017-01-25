On December 14, the members of the New Horizon Club ended 2016 with their annual Christmas lunch followed by what has become a tradition – a pantomime written and directed by Janet Glaves. This year the production was based on Robin Hood and his Merry Men (and Women) who demonstrated swordplay between the merry men (and women) and the Sheriff of Nottingham and his not-so-merry men. The pantomime attracted a special guest (see photo) who circled the room to shake hands with all who were willing. All members look forward to the annual pantomime and who knows what Janet will come up with next year!

On January 11, the winter and spring program started off with a delicious potluck lunch followed by a mix and match game which gave members an opportunity to meet and greet and make new friends.

The next meeting will be held on Wednesday, January 25 at 2 pm. A PowerPoint presentation, “As We Are – As We Were” will be shown of photos of club activities past and present. Refreshments will be served following the presentation. A movie afternoon on February 15, a talk on how to recognize and prevent “senior fraud, a choir, the annual variety show; and a very special event on March 22 to celebrate Canada’s 150th anniversary of Confederation are some of the upcoming winter and spring upcoming activities.

All adults 55 plus are welcome to come and join the New Horizon Club. The annual membership fee is $12.00 and meetings are held in the Burritt’s Rapids Community Hall. Most meetings begin at 2 pm. Special event meetings when meals are served begin at 12 noon.

For program and membership information call Janet at 613-269-2737.