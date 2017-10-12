Collision leads to local man in custody

(Kemptville, ON.) – Grenville County Ontario Provincial Police have charged a local man with multiple charges relating to a collision in the Town of Kemptville.

On October 5, 2017 at 9 pm, a male erratically driving a van northbound on Van Buren Street sideswiped a stationary vehicle and struck a telephone pole.

The driver was arrested at the scene for impaired operation of a motor vehicle and transported to Grenville County OPP detachment for an intoxilyzer test.

Further investigation revealed that the van was stolen from a Kemptville residence.

A male, aged 36 of North Grenville is charged with: Driving a motor vehicle while ability impaired by alcohol; driving with more than 80 mgs. of alcohol; two counts of failing to comply with a recognizance; and Theft of a motor vehicle over $5,000.

The accused was held in custody for a Bail Hearing in the Ontario Court of Justice on October 6, 2017.