The Municipality of North Grenville has released a notice that applications for the Community Grants Program are now being accepted and special funding for events linked to Canada 150 has been provided. There is approximately $10,000 left in the Program this year. A maximum of $1,000 can be received, upon approval of the application by the Program Committee, and confirmed by the Municipal Council.

The deadline for application submission is Thursday, March 9, 2017. Application forms are available at www.northgrenville.ca.

Any organization applying for a Community Grant must provide matching funds, and these must be identified in the organization’s budget for the current year. Eligible events for Canada 150 must be held over one or two consecutive days, have free admission, be open, promoted to and targeted to the general public and be hosted within the Municipality of North Grenville. Events must take place within this calendar year.

For-profit, religious, or political events are not eligible for funding, and preference will be given to projects not receiving other government funding. Other terms and conditions apply, and full details are available on the municipal web site.