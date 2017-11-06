‘Connected’ Seniors

by Susan E. Smith, Executive Director, Kemptville & District Home Support

Kemptville & District Home Support, Grenville County O.P.P., and Grenville Mutual Insurance Company are partnering to provide a FREE information session on Internet Safety for Seniors Friday November 17th from 1-2:30 pm. This event will be held at Grenville Mutual Insurance Company’s Spencerville Community Room. Refreshments will be available.

Inspector June Dobson, Detachment Commander Grenville County O.P.P. encourages seniors to come out, “The fact is for seniors, like for people everywhere, the Internet is an incredible way to stay connected, informed and involved. At the same time, everyone needs to be careful not to fall prey to tricks and scams conducted by unscrupulous online people. The reality is that the Internet is mostly safe, but any public environment filled with unknown people requires caution, preparedness and awareness.”

For more information and to register please contact Kemptville & District Home Support at 613-258-3203 or stop by the Centre at 215 Sanders St. Suite 101 Kemptville. We are looking forward to seeing as many seniors out to this event as possible.