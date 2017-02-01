Last Monday evening, Council voted to create a Canada Day Committee that will be charged with planning the festivities for Canada’s 150th anniversary.

The advisory committee will consist of one member of council and five volunteer members of the public. Mayor David Nash has already put his name forward to sit on the committee. The group will be charged with seeking funds, through federal grants and corporate sponsorships, to provide a free event at the Blockhouse and the Fairgrounds throughout the day and evening on Canada Day.

The Mayor suggested that this committee could also look at coordinating Communities in Bloom, as the beautification of the Village is a priority for the Canada Day celebration.