The Kemptville Legion was a lively place last Tuesday evening at the last summer darts league gathering of the year. Darts is a long-standing tradition at the Legion. The ladies’ league is over 25 years old and the mixed league (men and women) is pushing 40. The men’s league is the most recent addition as it came together just 2 years ago.

The 2017/2018 season starts this week with two weeks of “fun nights” to assess the averages of new players and make up teams for the year. The ladies’ league began yesterday evening (September 5) at 7:30 pm, the mixed darts league will start tomorrow night (September 7) at 7:30 pm and the men’s league will begin on Monday, September 11 at 7:30 pm. It is $5 per night to participate and all skill levels are welcome.

“It’s a great way to meet new people,” says Jennie Bond, the president of the ladies’ league. “I want to spread the word that hanging out at the Legion is fun!”

The season runs from September to April with a banquet in May. Trophies are handed out at the banquet to the winners as well as prizes like gift cards or league t-shirts, according to what has been decided by the members this year.

For more information on joining the mixed darts league, contact Linda Chambers at 613-807-0996 or Lesley McGhee at 613-791-8783. For the ladies’ darts league, call Jennie Bond at 613-299-0004 or Jan Haggart at 613-258-3230 and for the men’s darts league email Phil Wiseman at [email protected].