Submitted by Pam Owen

I offer my apologies to everyone who has been searching the NGTimes, looking for articles on Big Sky Ranch. I had the best intentions to write an article every month and, for many months, managed to do just that. Then, procrastination raised its head …and here I am, months have gone by and nothing again! I am hopefully back into the swing of things and will have something into the paper on a more regular basis. Despite my hiatus, Big Sky Ranch continues to do its remarkable miracles of offering second chances to neglected, abused or abandoned animals in need of stability, love and care.

December usually brings mounds of the fluffy white stuff and as I write, we are green again! It is a mixed blessing at the Sanctuary, nice enough for the animals to be basking in the sun when it pops out, yet conversely still cool enough so that the usual flow of visitors slows down. When folks don’t stop by, donations go down.

Perhaps this year when we are all trying to get into the spirit of Christmas, we will remember to think of the animals that still need to be fed, housed and cared for at the Big Sky Ranch Sanctuary. The Sanctuary remains open, it just takes a hardy soul to venture out and visit. A good way to ensure that funds get to the Sanctuary is by monthly donation. On the website www.bigskyranch.ca you can find out how to make continuing donations. One idea that I particularly enjoy is the concept of Sponsoring an animal. Perhaps an idea might be to sponsor an animal that your child picks out. The child can research the animal, learn all about it and maybe even meet that animal at the Sanctuary. It is a great way to teach the next generation about giving. On the website, each animal up for Sponsoring, a dollar amount is shown to give you an idea of what the costs are for care.

Another way to help is by volunteering at the Sanctuary. Not everyone needs to be hands on with the animals, some people have tremendous skills that can help out with their expertise. Check with Andy if you may be interested in volunteering. Maybe you have skills that would be of interest to the Board of Directors, maybe you are a veterinarian with time on your hands. Maybe, you have fundraising skills and are interested in working with the team. So many opportunities!

Lastly, a way to help out would be to keep talking about Big Sky Ranch. Tell your family & friends, discuss possibilities to help out or fundraise. We have this incredible Animal Sanctuary that is in our own backyard. Folks from the city hear about it and respond, mayors from across the country mention it in their speeches and some of our friends from south of the border are aware of the awesome work that goes on here. We, as residents of North Grenville can be ambassadors for Big Sky Ranch! Help pass the word along. “Help us help them” is the motto for Big Sky Ranch, and we can step up and be part of the solution. Andy and the volunteers at Big Sky Ranch would remind us that our pets not be left outdoors for long in this cold weather, their paws freeze faster than our feet!

Finally, I would take this opportunity to wish everyone a Merry Christmas! The animal stories will be coming along in January on a regular basis intermixed with stories of interest that involve the Big Sky Ranch Sanctuary.