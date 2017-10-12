by Marc Nadeau

A new dock was all the talk at Maplewood Park in Oxford Mills. Community members gathered to discuss all aspects of establishing a paddlers’ dock above the dam on the South Branch River. Through this brainstorming session, everything from start to a finished dock was considered. Topics included raising sufficient community support, design, regulations, and the possible participation of the Municipality.

Naturally, the topic of money was raised, and the need to determine a budget. It was finally agreed that a paddlers’ dock is a worthy community endeavour that requires people and groups to come together to make it happen. Future meetings will be posted in this paper and on the Oxford Mills Community Association Facebook page.