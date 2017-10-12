A view of the South Branch showing the main channel and the challenge of accessing it

by Marc Nadeau

A new dock was all the talk at Maplewood Park in Oxford Mills. Community members gathered to discuss all aspects of establishing a paddlers’ dock above the dam on the South Branch River. Through this brainstorming session, everything from start to a finished dock was considered. Topics included raising sufficient community support, design, regulations, and the possible participation of the Municipality.

Naturally, the topic of money was raised, and the need to determine a budget. It was finally agreed that a paddlers’ dock is a worthy community endeavour that requires people and groups to come together to make it happen. Future meetings will be posted in this paper and on the Oxford Mills Community Association Facebook page.

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here