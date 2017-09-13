Don’t miss out on Linking Hands’ fall lineup

They’re back—Linking Hands’ free monthly events, “Lunch and Learn” and “Tea and Talk”, are kicking off their fall lineups this month.

First up is Lunch and Learn’s “Managing Arthritis and Chronic Pain” presentation Monday, September 18 from 11 am to 1 pm at St. James Anglican Church in Morrisburg. Lunch will be provided by the church, while Winchester District Memorial Hospital’s Kim Paterson will lead the discussion. This event is open to everyone of all ages.

Then, on Tuesday, September 19 from 10 am to 11:30 am, Tea and Talk heads to the Iroquois Lawn Bowling Club for “Bowling on the Waterfront,” where participants will learn all about lawn bowling from club members. An added bonus this month is a presentation on tea, along with some taste-testing, with Susan Peters Certified Tea Sommelier. This event is open to seniors 50+.

Both programs run once per month and while both are free, registration is required. There is free childcare avail-able for the Lunch and Learn program, but it must be pre-arranged. Free transportation to and from both of these events is available for all seniors. To access the free transportation, contact [email protected] (Lunch and Learn) or [email protected] (Tea and Talk) or phone 613-989-3830.

These programs are made possible by the generosity of our neighbours, from those who open the doors to their facilities, provide the lunches, or donate their time to present fun and educational topics. Glengarry Inter-Agency Group donates childcare when needed and the free transportation is made possible through a United Church of Canada Foundation grant.

This season, Lunch and Learn will also look at “Estate Planning” and the “Healthy Brain,” while Tea and Talk will feature “Advanced Care Planning” and “Recycled Book Art.” The two events will join forces in December for a vis-it to the Upper Canada Playhouse. To learn more about these events, visit www.linkinghandsdundas.ca.

About Linking Hands:

An outreach initiative of The House of Lazarus, Linking Hands is dedicated to reducing poverty in Dundas County. It is directed by a community-led steering committee, with sub-committees called working groups, focusing on a variety of projects from the Green Food Box, Lunch and Learn, Tea and Talk, and more.