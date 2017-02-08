The Kemptville Live Music Festival is very pleased to announce that 21-time nominated and multiple GRAMMY Award winner, Dwight Yoakam will headline the Country 101.1 stage at The Kemptville Live Music Festival on Friday, July 21, 2017.

Dwight Yoakam has sold more than 25 million albums worldwide. He has 12 gold albums and 9 platinum or multi-platinum albums, with five of those albums topping Billboard’s Country Albums chart, and another 14 landing in the Top 10. Nearly 40 of Yoakam’s singles have charted, with 14 peaking in the Top 10. He received the Artist of the Year award at the 2013 Americana Music Honors & Awards ceremony, the most prestigious award offered by the organization. In September of 2016, Yoakam released his first ever bluegrass album Swimmin’ Pools, Movie Stars… on Sugar Hill Records. Featuring a band of bluegrass luminaries, this album boasts a collection of reinterpreted favorites from his catalogue, as well as a cover of Prince’s “Purple Rain.” Produced by nine-time GRAMMY winner Gary Paczosa (Alison Krauss, Dolly Parton), Jon Randall (songwriter of “Whiskey Lullaby”), and Yoakam himself, and mixed by Chris Lord-Alge, this album reflects the love for bluegrass music that Yoakam developed at an early age in Kentucky, and that has inspired him for many years thereafter. In 2015, Yoakam released his latest album Second Hand Heart on Warner/Reprise records, the follow up to his critically-acclaimed album 3 Pears. In addition to his musical career, Yoakam is a formidable film and television actor, capable of seamlessly melting into his roles, and impressively standing toe-to-toe with some of the world’s top thespians over the course of his storied and successful acting career, including Jodie Foster, Tommy Lee Jones, Jared Leto, Forest Whitaker, and Matthew McConaughey.

The Kemptville Live Music Festival runs Thursday, July 20 until Sunday, July 23, 2017 on the grounds of Kemptville College, Kemptville. Tickets are available online today at www.kemptvillelivemusicfestival.com.