Know any non-organic farmers who might be interested in learning more about organics? This year’s Eco Farm Day in Cornwall might be a good place to start! Canadian Organic Growers – Ottawa/St. Lawrence/Outaouais Chapter are marking Eco Farm Day in Cornwall on February 25-26, at the Ramada Cornwall, 805 Brookdale Ave.

Our Theme this year is “The 3 R’s or Organic Agriculture: Restorative, Responsible, Resilient.” This theme fits well with our keynote speaker, Mark Shepard, renown permaculturist, author of “Restorative Agriculgure: Real World Permaculture for Famers” and President of Restoration Agriculture Development, Inc. and CEO of Forest Agriculture Enterprises.

In addition, there will be about a dozen other conference workshops related to organic issues concerning plants, animals, people and farms. Follow this event page and www.facebook.com/cogosochapter and www.ecofarmday.ca for program updates.

A vibrant trade show with about 40 exhibitors and an organic buffet lunch are also included in Eco Farm Day registration.

This year will also feature a special Sunday program with two separate full day workshops. Firstly, Mark Shepard will host a participatory workshop on “Restorative Agriculture On YOUR Farm” which will offer practical strategies for designing and implementing permaculture techniques for the workshop participants’ own farms.

Secondly, COG National will be launching “Introduction to Organic Certification” workshop as the first event in its Organic Success Project, which aims to overcome barriers that prevent farmers from transitioning to organic by assisting them through the transition process with training, demonstrations, consultations, financial support. Farmers interested in participating in the Organic Success Project MUST start by attending this workshop. For more information and to enroll in Organic Success, contact Rachael Muller at rachael@cog.ca or at 1-888-375-7383.

All registration and other information will be at www.ecofarmday.ca.

You may have heard the criticism that organic food is really only for “rich white people” and that it is a luxury that the world cannot afford, what with the global population rapidly growing and the impacts of climate change and other human activities on food-growing regions. These claims have been proven to be false by a United Nations’ Report on the Right to Food released March, 2011.

The UN press release says: “To feed 9 billion people in 2050, we urgently need to adopt the most efficient farming techniques available,” says Professor De Schutter, UN Special Rapporteur on the right to food between 2008 and 2014, and author of the report. “Today’s scientific evidence demonstrates that agroecological methods outperform the use of chemical fertilizers in boosting food production where the hungry live — especially in unfavorable environments.” It goes on to say: “Conventional farming relies on expensive inputs, fuels climate change and is not resilient to climatic shocks. It simply is not the best choice anymore today,” De Schutter stresses. “A large segment of the scientific community now acknowledges the positive impacts of agroecology on food production, poverty alleviation and climate change mitigation — and this this is what is needed in a world of limited resources.”

Important logistics about Eco Farm Day 2017 regarding ridesharing and overnight rates. You can get a special overnight rate at the Ramada Cornwall, so you can relax. Contact them and ask for Eco Farm Day rate. Also, we have set up a Carpooling/Ridesharing option. Go to https://www.groupcarpool.com/t/a7p4js and offer seats to other conference goers or to find a ride with space. Get more info at www.ecofarmday.ca.