Enbridge Gas Distribution gave the Merrickville Fire Department $5,000 last week to help support fire fighter training. The donation is part of Project Assist, a program that partners with the Fire Marshal’s Public Fire Safety Council to supplement existing training for Ontario volunteer and composite fire departments in the areas served by Enbridge. A donation of $100,000 will be shared between 20 Ontario Fire Departments, to be used towards training materials. Since the launch of the program in 2012, 86 fire departments in Ontario have received additional training.

“Safety is a priority at Enbridge and we are proud to support Ontario fire fighters who share in our commitment to help keep our communities safe,” says Jamie LeBlanc of Enbridge, who was on hand for the cheque presentation at the Merrickville Fire Department last week.

Merrickville-Wolford Fire Chief, Mark Urquhart, says the department is very grateful for Enbridge’s commitment to support local fire departments. “Enbridge also donated $10,000 towards the purchasing of a brush truck last year,” Mark pointed out at the cheque presentation. “Their deep commitment to safety and the utmost respect for our community is to be commended.”