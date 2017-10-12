Equinelle Golf Course was full of Mounties last Wednesday for the first annual RCMP Fall Classic Charity Golf Tournament. The tournament was in support of the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa, which is a not-for profit agency that serves at-risk youth in the Ottawa area. They offer services that help with housing, mental health, youth in the judicial system, and employment. “It is such a great cause,” says tournament organizer, Christine Doiron. “If you reach youth early, when they are having trouble, you can impact them for life.”

Patti Murphy, Executive Director of the Youth Services Bureau, was at the tournament and was thrilled with the support they have received from the RCMP. “It’s a wonderful event,” she said, beaming. “It means a lot to have a group wrap around us and support what we do.”

With the tournament, which included a charity BBQ and silent auction, and a few other smaller fundraising initiatives prior to the event, the RCMP were able to donate a grand total of $17,000 to the Youth Services Bureau of Ottawa. “It was a great day,” Christine says. “I couldn’t be happier.”