The House of Lazarus held their 3rd annual Fill the Bus campaign on Friday, August 25 at Jonsson’s Independent Grocers at the Kemptville Mall. A bus, with driver, was supplied as part of a donation from WUBS Transportation for a food drive that is drastically needed for our area.

Jeff Arcand (driver), Cathy Ashby (House of Lazarus Executive Director) with little helpers Katie Ashby and Hendrick Westendorp took time out for a photo op.