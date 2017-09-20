KBIA Update by John Barclay

The first location of a Pop-Up Shop has been secured at 9 Clothier Street in Downtown Kemptville. Businesses looking for help to grow or expand at this location should have their applications to participate in the Kemptville Pop-Up Shop Program in no later than 5pm on Friday, September 29. Applications can be downloaded from: www.OldTownKemptville.Com

The Prim Shed Grand Opening, Saturday, noon to 4pm

Owner, Kimberley Davidson Armstrong welcomes lovers of Country Primitive Decor, and the curious, to the Grand Opening celebration of her store on 419 Rideau Street this Saturday from noon to 4pm. Local dignitaries will be there to cut the ribbon at 1pm and light refreshments will be served.

Kimberley loves attending auctions and craft fairs and is often found travelling the back roads looking for antiques and other treasures. It shows – a quick tour of the Prim Shed reveals a large variety of quality home decor items. Impressive given that the store is less than a year up in operation. There are plans to expand upstairs in the near future.

Customers come from far and wide to her store, often with items to sell. When they ask questions about restoring, or artfully distressing, their furniture, Kimberley’s happy to explain. The store stocks many DIY products, including “Country Chic” chalk paint, and even has a section devoted to items every guy wants in his Man Cave. Come to the Grand Opening this Saturday and check it out.