Foods of 1867: a collation of delights

To reveal the foods served in the 1860s, Paul Fortier will dish the goods in his talk to the Merrickville and District Historical Society public meeting at 7:00 p.m., Tuesday, September 26, at the Merrickville Legion, Main St. West.

A century ago, not everyone experienced fine dining, but good nutrition, except for the cities’ poorest, was available from Canada West’s large agricultural population. Fish, fowl, beef and pork; cabbage, corn, beans, and potatoes; apples, pears, plums, and berries; and so much more, could be served fresh or preserved.

“I have appreciated Paul’s traditional foods and meals for almost 30 years,” said Michael Whittaker, Vice President of the Merrickville and District Historical Society. “Paul is the founder of Jessup Food & Heritage, which began delivering dining programs at Prescott’s Stockade Barracks in 1989, and the business continues as the food-service provider at Fort Henry in Kingston.”

In July, 2008, Paul opened the Renaissance Event Venue in Kingston’s oldest surviving church structure, which now houses the city’s premier wedding location. In the spring 2011, he purchased an historic building on Kingston’s King Street, the law office of Sir John A. Macdonald from 1849 to 1860, and opened Sir John’s Public House.

Recipe books abounded in the mid-1800s. This was the age of the locavore, but canned foods were gaining shelf space, and barrels of fresh Long Island oysters arrived by train.

Paul’s education and experience as a historian and curator with Parks Canada, and the National Archives of Canada, allow him to develop menus reflecting the heritage themes for traditional settings.