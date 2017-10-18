Free concert of traditional Canadian Folk music

by Michael Whittaker

As a celebration of Canada 150, Castle Minstrels will give a free concert of Canadian folk tunes with deep colonial roots, Sunday, October 26, at 2 pm at the Merrickville Royal Canadian Legion.

The Merrickville and District Historical Society is sponsoring the afternoon entertainment by the string and woodwind troupe, an ensemble drawn from Brockville’s Fiddlers Plus.

“After more than 50 years of monthly programs, society members and friends in the community have suggested we make some creative changes,” said Ann Martin, President of the Merrickville and District Historical Society. “With the Sunday performance, we expect to attract more guests than our monthly Tuesday public speakers; besides, the last Tuesday of the month is Halloween.”

The music with roots in Britain and France is known by many names, but was selected from the organization’s repertoire because the tunes are quite recognizable in the Canadian folk tradition.

There will be a cash bar and finger foods. Cash donations will be accepted.

The annual meeting and dinner for the Merrickville and District Historical Society is scheduled for Tues. Nov. 28, 2017. Guest speaker Laurie Carter will give a presentation about her books on artist Emily Carr.