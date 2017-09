New season, new venue. The community Friendship Lunch, formerly held at Leslie Hall on Fridays, hosted its first lunch of the year in the hall at St. John’s United Church on September 15. These lunches are made possible by five local churches: St. James Anglican, Holy Cross Catholic, Kemptville Pentecostal Tabernacle, Salvation Army, and St. John’s United, and welcome everyone to share in good food and fellowship. Please join us at 400 Prescott St. every Friday at 11:30. Hope to see you there.