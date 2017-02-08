by Patrick Babin

The guest speaker at last Thursday’s meeting of the Youngsters of Yore was the President of the largest International Truck Dealership in Canada. That individual is also a philanthropist whose generosity has benefitted many, especially the North Grenville Community.

A native of Burritt’s Rapids, Gerald K. Tallman has had an amazing career dating back 43 years. Starting with one truck centre in 1972, he now presides over 18 locations and 640 employees across Ontario. He attributes his success to an innate ability to hire the best people in the business.

Gerry, as he is well known, has displayed a consistent record of achievement and humanity throughout the course of his career.

How has he left his mark on the Municipality? Chair of the Fundraiser for the Kemptville District Hospital, his Committee raised five million dollars. Another major project which he supported was the Room to Read campaign, which resulted in a new library for North Grenville. In fact, the very room where the group met on Thursday bears the Tallman name.

The list goes on and on. To say that Gerry is an exemplary citizen with a heart of gold is an understatement. One of the most appreciated accolades bestowed upon him must have been the 2016 Harry Pratt Ambassador Award. Gerry is truly an outstanding promoter of our Community and beyond.

Thank you, Jean, for inviting a good friend and neighbour.