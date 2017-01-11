Gord Brown, Member of Parliament for Leeds-Grenville – Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes, reminded employers that January 20 is the deadline for applications for the Canada Summer Jobs Program.

The application period closes on Friday, January 20 so that approvals can be announced earlier this year,” he says. “This will allow employers to hire students in plenty of time for the summer season.”

The program provides funding for not-for-profit organizations, public-sector employers and small businesses with 50 or fewer employees to create summer job opportunities for students aged 15 to 30. Canada Summer Jobs applications are available at Service Canada Centers and online at servicecanada.gc.ca/csj.

Employers will be able to complete and submit their applications online, by mail, or in person. Faxed applications are not accepted.

To support employers, the Canada Summer Jobs Applicant Guide for 2017 is also available online. This guide provides instructions on filling out an application, eligibility requirements, and assessment criteria. If employers have specific questions about applications, they can get information by contacting 1-800-935-5555. Additional information on Canada Summer Jobs is available online at servicecanada.gc.ca/csj.

“At $568,767, the budget for Canada Summer Jobs in Leeds-Grenville-Thousand Islands and Rideau Lakes is expanded again this year from the base budget of $226,913,” Gord noted when he announced the program was open in December. “Last year 249 jobs representing 63,508 hours for a total of $632,095 were approved for the riding.”