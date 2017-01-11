Between Monday, December 26, 2016 to Sunday, January 1, 2017, the Grenville County Ontario Provincial Police, (OPP), responded to 108 general occurrences. Of these occurrences, 15 were in Edwardsburgh /Cardinal Township, 17 in Augusta Township, 21 in the town of Prescott, 24 on highway 401 and 416, 21 in North Grenville Township, 6 in the village of Merrickville and 4 in Wolford Township.

On January 1, 2017 a North Grenville citizen reported that his pick-up truck had been stolen sometime on the evening of December 31, 2016. The vehicle had been parked at his County Road 43 residence. The truck is described as a 1997 black Dodge 2500 diesel with a lift kit, large tires, dual chrome exhaust, smoke stacks and no rear bumper.

Additionally, on January 1, 2017, a North Augusta citizen reported that his pick-up truck was stolen, sometime over the holiday season. This truck was parked at his residence upon a homemade grey flatbed trailer. Both the truck and trailer were stolen. The vehicle is described as a 1998 green Ford 250 with polished chrome double push bars in the front and a polished chrome dual exhaust.

Both vehicle thefts are currently under investigation and it is unknown if the incidents are related. The Grenville County OPP is asking anyone with information about this theft to contact them at 1-888-310-1122. If you wish to remain anonymous you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477.

Grenville County O.P.P reminds residents to:

Keep your vehicle locked at all times and pocket the key. Never leave your engine running unattended.

Keep your vehicle clean and empty. Take all valuables, such as purses, computers and cell phones with you. Even small items such as loose change can be desirable so remove it or store it is in a closed compartment.

Park your vehicle in well-lit areas. If you have a garage, use it and lock the door.