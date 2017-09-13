Grenville Gremlins Square Dance Club

The Gremlins are happy to announce the start of their new season!

We kick off with a demo dance in the Market Sept.10 from 12 noon to 2 pm. Come and see what we do.

Our season starts with 2 Open House Monday Sept. 11 and 18 from 7:30 pm till 10:00 pm in the Municipal Centre.

New dancers are welcome its free and no obligation to dance come and watch if you want.

Our regular dance schedule is Monday nights (with a few exceptions) at the Municipal Centre

We dance Basic and Mainstream from 7:30 till 9:30 and do a Plus tip from 7 to7:30 and from 9:30 to 10 pm.

For complete dance schedule please consult our web site at https://sites.google.com/site/grenvillegremlins09/