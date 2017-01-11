by Pam Owen

Happy New year to everyone from Big Sky Ranch Animal Sanctuary! As a new year dawns upon us, please continue to pick up your copy of the North Grenville Times, containing all the news, the stories and the updates from Big Sky Ranch inside.

This month I would like to introduce everyone to Ed & Rita. They are Silkie Chickens; cute with charming personalities. They are quite friendly and are beautiful little jewels that sparkle at Big Sky Ranch.

Silkies are quite different from what most of us usually picture when we think of chickens. They are quite small under all their fluffy feather plumage. Their skin is dark blue or black and they have five toes instead of the usual four. The feathers range from pure white through a mix of colours to absolute black. Beautiful to look at, yet they require a lot of TLC. Their fluffy feathers don’t keep out the rain or the cold, so Silkies need to be kept warm and dry. They are not prolific egg layers, but when they do lay, the eggs range in colour from creams to lightly tinted blues or greens, sometimes even pinkish!

Silkies get their name from the way they feel when touched, just like silk or satin. Soft and pretty, they are easy on the eyes to watch. When watching Ed and Rita, they can be heard ‘chatting’ to each other in soft, sweet little chirping sounds. Now, I don’t speak chicken, so I’m not sure what it is they are talking about, so I am guessing that it is probably all about the goings on around the Sanctuary! They are probably not discussing sports, as they are not overly energetic or athletic in nature. In fact, it is often said that they don’t even fly. Although some do, as a friend of mine who has Silkies mentioned that they will fly up and over her chicken coop fence! Once over, they have to be found soon, as they are easy prey or open to the elements.

Ed and Rita are not escape artists, preferring to chat quietly together or with their people. They are a quiet couple, sweet and gentle, who enjoy being petted softly. Come on out and see Ed, Rita and their many friends at Big Sky Ranch Animal Sanctuary.

**NEWS FLASH**

Coming to Big Sky Ranch Animal Sanctuary on January 29 at 1:30 is the world-travelled Pop Shop All-Stars! They are a youth vocal group that has performed around the world, including Times Square and Graceland. Each month they choose a charity, particular cause, or community group to focus on that becomes quite near and dear to their hearts.

They will be coming to perform at Big Sky Ranch to ‘sing to the animals’! The group has been fundraising for the animals and will be bringing their donations to present when they sing! There is no charge – (FREE) – to come and listen to these marvellous young voices raised in song as they “Sing to the Animals”. The community is invited and, while there is no charge, I am certain donations of any amount would be welcomed by Big Sky Ranch. Hope to see you there!