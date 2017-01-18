The Residents of Bayfield Manor are doing their part in showing that we live in a caring community. We are busy organizing our Annual “Take the Chill out of Winter” fundraiser with proceeds going to the Heart and Stroke Foundation. Last year proved to be successful due in part to the support we received from local businesses. Businesses were approached to donate soup, buns and prizes that in turn were sold for a nominal fee to family, visitors, staff and residents. All the soups were thoroughly enjoyed and so tasty with each restaurant’s special touch. In fact, the event was so enjoyed by everyone that we have been asked to organize once again. If you are a local business who would like to participate either by donating soup, buns or prizes, please contact Candace or Kelly at 613-258-7484. Thank you for your consideration.

February is Heart Month, a time when the Heart and Stroke Foundation raises funds to carry on its work of researching the prevention and treatment of heart disease and stroke. Every seven minutes of every day, a Canadian dies from heart-related issues.