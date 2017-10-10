Brewed Awakenings in Kemptville has heart-shaped cookies available by donation throughout the month of October and all funds generated will go to the House of Lazarus (HOL) in Mountain. The HOL Food Bank currently serves over 100 local families per month and nearly 20 per cent of food bank clients live in North Grenville. The HOL outreach programs, such as starting over kits for fire victims/Naomi Resource Centre clients and youth food programs (supporting Kemptville Youth Centre and Dundas Youth Centre), touch an additional 1,200 people annually. Hurry in to Brewed Awakenings for your heart-shaped cookie today! Pictured, Brewed Awakenings owner Kika Smith and HOL operations manager Jennifer Tenbult.